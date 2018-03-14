Cavaliers' J.R. Smith: Headed for bench role
Smith will take on a bench role for Tuesday's game against the Suns, Marla Ridenour of the Akron Beacon Journal reports.
The Cavaliers are expected to start Kyle Korver on Tuesday, which sends Smith to the bench in the corresponding move. However, Ridenour also indicated that the Cavaliers plan to start Rodney Hood (back) when he's healthy, which could mean Smith is slated for a bench role for the foreseeable future. The demotion could result in Smith being limited to minutes in the mid-to-low 20s once Hood is healthy, though he still should see a somewhat elevated role Tuesday with Hood out.
