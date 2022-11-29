Allen (back) will remain out Wednesday against the 76ers.
Allen continues to nurse a bruised lower back, which will keep him out of his third consecutive contest. He'll have two more chances to take the court this week -- Friday vs. ORL; Sunday at NYK -- but it's unclear whether he's nearing a return. The fact that he's been ruled out more than 24 hours in advance of Wednesday's game is not the most encouraging signal.
