Allen totaled 15 points (5-10 FG, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, five assists and one block across 33 minutes during Friday's 104-91 loss to the Timberwolves.
Allen wasn't particularly efficient from the field -- at least for his standards, as he's made 62.7 percent of his shots this season -- but the fact that he suffered a hand injury midway through Friday's game might have played a role in that. Regardless, Allen still posted a double-double, and he's now reached that feat in four of his last six games. Allen is averaging 18.3 points and 12.4 rebounds per game since the beginning of March.
