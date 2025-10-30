Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Questionable for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Allen (finger) is questionable for Friday's game against the Raptors.
Allen has been diagnosed with a non-displaced fracture in his left finger, jeopardizing his status for Friday. If the star big man cannot play, Larry Nance or Dean Wade would likely be the direct beneficiaries from a fantasy perspective.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Cruises to 20-point night•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Adds 22 points in victory•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Quiet in season opener•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Scores 15 points with two blocks•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Will play vs. Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Jarrett Allen: Does not play Sunday•