Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson said Tuesday that Ball (wrist) "looked great" at a workout Monday, Danny Cunningham reports.

Ball missed Chicago's final 22 regular-season games due to a sprained right wrist, but he was reportedly good to go for the majority of the offseason. Atkinson raved about Cleveland's decision to trade for Ball this summer, but he said the team will need to have a plan in place to make sure he's healthy for the playoffs. As things currently stand, Ball could be the starting point guard for Opening Night, with Darius Garland (toe) sidelined for the start of the season.