Ball provided three points (1-2 FG, 1-2 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal over 16 minutes during Sunday's 130-111 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Ball recently rejoined the Cleveland rotation and played double-digit minutes for the fifth game in a row, but he hasn't scored more than six points in any of those contests and has shot just 26.7 percent from the field. With the Cavaliers moving De'Andre Hunter over the weekend but getting back two more guards in Dennis Schroder and Keon Ellis, Ball looks to be at major risk of falling back out of the rotation, perhaps as soon as Wednesday's game against the Clippers.