Utah is expected to waive Ball after acquiring him in a three-team trade with the Cavaliers and Hawks on Wednesday, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Ball had been struggling to hold down a rotation spot in Cleveland and became even more expendable after the team recently acquired Keon Ellis and Dennis Schroder to bolster their backcourt depth. As a result, Ball was sent to Utah in a deal, but the Jazz took on the 28-year-old guard's contract mainly to secure a pair of second-round picks in addition to cash considerations. The Jazz may hold Ball through Thursday's trade deadline to wait and see if he can be re-routed elsewhere, but if not, he'll likely be cut loose in the coming days. Ball is on a $10 million contract for 2025-26 and holds a $10 million player option for the 2026-27 season, so he'll likely clear waivers and then look to sign with a contending club at a more team-friendly salary.