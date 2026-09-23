Ball announced his retirement from professional basketball Wednesday during an appearance on the Ball in the Family podcast.

"I feel like I gave everything I had to hoop, and I feel like everything I got in my life is because of hoop. I'm grateful to even make it to the league and be able to play for 9 years," Ball said. The 28-year-old guard was selected second overall by the Lakers in the 2017 NBA Draft and also spent time with the Pelicans, Bulls and Cavaliers during a career that was significantly impacted by knee injuries. Across 322 career regular-season games, he posted averages of 10.6 points, 5.6 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 steals.