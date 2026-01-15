Ball closed with nine points (3-6 FG, 3-6 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists in 14 minutes during Wednesday's 133-107 victory over the 76ers.

Ball was back in the rotation, seeing the floor for the first time in the past five games. With Darius Garland (foot) having to leave the game early, Ball was inserted into the action. While he was able to put up serviceable numbers, managers will want to wait for an update regarding Garland's health before running to add Ball.