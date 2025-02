Jerome (calf) is available for Thursday's matchup with Brooklyn, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Jerome missed Cleveland's last game before the All-Star break due to his calf injury, but had adequate time to recover and is ready to go Thursday. On the season, Jerome is averaging 11.4 points, 3.4 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.2 steals over 19.1 minutes.