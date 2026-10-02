Jerome is emerging as a potential option at point guard for the Grizzlies, Damichael Cole of The Commercial Appeal reports.

With Memphis still sorting through its point guard depth chart, it's possible Jerome is in pole position to begin the season as Memphis' top point guard in favor of Scotty Pippen. Health has long been a major obstacle for Jerome, but he's certainly shined in his starting opportunities over the past several years. Dating back to 2020-21, the 29-year-old has averaged 18.6 points, 5.3 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.0 steals in just 25.6 minutes per contest across 25 regular-season games as a starter in his career.