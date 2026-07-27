Grizzlies' Ty Jerome: Rises up depth chart

Jerome (ankle) moved up the depth chart earlier this offseason when Portland acquired Ja Morant in a trade with the Grizzlies.

Scotty Pippen (toe) appears to be the early favorite for the starting spot at point guard, but there's no denying how effective Jerome was when healthy in 2025-26. Across 15 regula-reason appearances, Jerome averaged a hyper efficient 19.7 points, 5.7 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in just 22.6 minutes per game. Pippen underwent a toe procedure in March, so it remains to be seen if he'll be cleared for full participation in training camp this fall.