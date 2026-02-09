This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Questionable with illness
Proctor is questionable for Monday's game against Denver with an illness.
Proctor is a late addition to the injury report, which bodes poorly for his chances of being available. Even if he sits out, Proctor's absence doesn't appear to free up any playing time in the Cleveland rotation.