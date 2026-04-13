Proctor notched 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 35 minutes during Sunday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.

With Cleveland sitting basically its entire starting five, Proctor moved into a sizeable role, recording the first double-double of his young career. However, while this was a strong performance, it is unlikely we will see much of him during the playoffs, given he has appeared in only 50 games thus far.