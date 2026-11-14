Proctor recorded 22 points (7-9 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 27 minutes during Friday's 133-121 loss to the Heat.

Proctor made the most of his opportunity and matched his previous career-high mark in scoring, but five three-pointers on seven attempts isn't a realistic nightly expectation. The more encouraging development is that Cleveland trusted him with nearly 28 minutes, even with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden available. His role remains relatively modest behind Cleveland's established guards, making consistent fantasy production difficult to project. However, performances like Friday's could strengthen his case for additional minutes as the season progresses.