Proctor had 17 points (6-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-5 FT), three rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block over 29 minutes during Monday's 126-115 victory over the Bulls.

After dropping a triple-double in Saturday's win over Dallas, Proctor remained in the starting five Monday in the absences of Evan Mobley (toe) and Jaylon Tyson (ankle). Although he didn't record a triple-double against Chicago, Proctor still contributed in multiple categories while finishing as Cleveland's second-leading scorer. He's logged at least 23 minutes in six consecutive contests, averaging 15.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.8 assists in 26.5 minutes per game during that span.