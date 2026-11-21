Proctor chipped in five points (2-6 FG, 1-3 3Pt), one rebound and two assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 128-119 win over the Pacers.

Proctor failed to have any sort of meaningful impact, scoring single digits for the second straight game. Although he has now started in four straight games, it's clear that his opportunities are beginning to shrink. In those four games, he has averaged 13.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 3.8 assists and 2.3 three-pointers, barely making him a top 150 player during that time.