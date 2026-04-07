Proctor registered 10 points (2-8 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), two rebounds, one assist and three steals over 22 minutes during Monday's 142-126 win over the Grizzlies.

Proctor saw his largest workload since returning from a quadriceps strain in March, though that likely had more to do with the lopsided score Monday. The guard has averaged 5.7 points, 1.5 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 1.0 steals in 10.4 minutes per tilt in his last six games.