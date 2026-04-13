Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Sniffs triple-double in win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Proctor posted 22 points (9-16 FG, 4-8 3Pt), 11 rebounds, eight assists and one steal across 35 minutes off the bench in Sunday's 130-117 win over the Wizards.
With Cleveland sitting several key contributors in Sunday's regular-season finale, Proctor made the most of his career-high 35 minutes. The rookie second-rounder turned in an efficient performance and finished as Cleveland's second-leading scorer with a career-best 22 points. The Duke product also supplied team- and career-high marks in both rebounds and assists en route to his first career double-double.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Chips in 10 points off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Scoreless in six minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Cleared to play•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Upgraded to probable•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Could play Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Tyrese Proctor: Slated to miss road trip•