Simons had 12 points (5-14 FG, 2-8 3Pt), three rebounds and two assists over 21 minutes during Sunday's 121-113 victory over the Raptors.

Simons remains a hit-or-miss fantasy asset off the Boston bench. In 23.6 minutes per contest across 24 appearances, Simons holds regular-season averages of 13.4 points, 2.5 assists, 2.3 rebounds, 0.5 steals and 2.5 three-pointers on 44.0 percent shooting from the field.