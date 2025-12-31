Simons produced 20 points (6-15 FG, 4-10 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, four assists and one steal in 28 minutes during Tuesday's 129-119 win over Utah.

After averaging 10.7 points per game on 34.5 percent shooting from the field in his previous three appearances, Simons reached the 20-point threshold for the first time since Nov. 23. The 26-year-old guard also led the second unit in assists, dishing out his most dimes since Nov. 26 after recording just one in each of Boston's past six games. Simons has scored in double figures in four of his last five outings, averaging 13.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.0 steals in 22.2 minutes per game over that stretch.