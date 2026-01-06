Simons racked up 27 points (9-16 FG, 8-14 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 27 minutes in Monday's 115-101 win over Chicago.

Simons shot 0-for-3 from beyond the arc and went scoreless in the first half, though he torched the nets in the second. The 26-year-old guard scored all of his game-high 27 points in the final two quarters, during which he knocked down eight of his 11 three-point attempts. He recorded season highs in both points and three-pointers Monday and has now scored in double figures in five straight games. Over that stretch, Simons has averaged 17.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in 24.6 minutes per tilt.