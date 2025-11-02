Scheierman posted 17 points (6-7 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five rebounds, one assist and two steals over 23 minutes during Saturday's 128-101 loss to the Rockets.

Scheierman scored a season-high 17 points, landing four triples from just five attempts. Up until Saturday, it had been a lean season for Scheierman, scoring a total of just three points across five games. While this was a fine shooting display, don't expect to see him repeat this effort anytime soon.