Scheierman posted seven points (1-11 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds, five assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Friday's 125-120 preseason overtime win over the 76ers.

Scheierman made just one of his 11 field-goal attempts while missing five of his six shots from beyond the arc, so there's no question this was a subpar scoring display. However, the guard contributed in other areas, finishing with five assists and four rebounds while helping Boston overcome a fourth-quarter deficit. His playmaking provided some value despite the inefficient scoring, although his two turnovers and poor perimeter shooting limited his overall impact. Scheierman will look to bounce back offensively as the Celtics prepare for the regular season, and the former Creighton standout is expected to see consistent minutes, although his bench role will limit his fantasy upside considerably.