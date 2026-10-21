Scheierman produced eight points (3-4 FG, 2-2 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal across 18 minutes during Tuesday's 121-113 loss to the Pistons.

Scheierman made the most of his limited offensive opportunities, converting both three-point attempts while adding a steal. He matched Sam Hauser's playing time as Boston distributed minutes among its reserve wings, but Scheierman's four shot attempts highlight the difficulty of producing consistent fantasy numbers in a supporting role. His perimeter shooting could help him earn additional opportunities as the season progresses.