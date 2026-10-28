Scheierman produced three points (1-5 FG, 1-3 3Pt), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 21 minutes during Tuesday's 125-124 overtime victory over the Nets.

Scheierman struggled to find his shot, connecting on just one of his five field-goal attempts. The second-year wing contributed modestly in other categories but remained a secondary offensive option despite receiving 21 minutes off the bench. His limited scoring opportunities make him a difficult option to roster outside deeper fantasy leagues.