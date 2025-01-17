site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: celtics-baylor-scheierman-returns-from-g-league-478147 | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Celtics' Baylor Scheierman: Returns from G League
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
The Celtics recalled Scheierman from the G League's Maine Celtics on Friday.
Scheierman will be available for Friday's game against the Magic, but he hasn't made an NBA appearance since Dec. 2 and likely won't crack the rotation if the game is competitive throughout.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories
Alex Rikleen
• 6 min read
Alex Rikleen
• 7 min read