Celtics' Chris Boucher: Available for Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boucher (illness) will be available for Monday's game against the Pistons.
Boucher is no longer showing up on the injury report for Boston. He hasn't been apart of their recent rotation, however.
More News
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Listed out with illness•
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Limited to 13 minutes•
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Quiet in season opener•
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Scores 19 points with full line•
-
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Struggles from deep in win•