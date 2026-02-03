site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Iffy for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Boucher (personal reasons) is questionable for Tuesday's game versus Dallas.
Boucher has mostly been out of Boston's rotation, so his status will not make a big impact in fantasy hoops. Boucher is also a trade candidate to monitor ahead of the deadline.
