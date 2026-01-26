This page may contain affiliate links. If you click and sign up, make a deposit, or place a wager, we may earn a commission at no additional cost to you.
Celtics' Chris Boucher: Downgraded to out
Boucher (illness) is out for Monday's game against Portland.
While nursing an illness, Boucher isn't feeling well enough to suit up Monday. However, the big man hasn't appeared in a game for the Celtics since Nov. 23 and was unlikely to play meaningful minutes against the Trail Blazers anyway.