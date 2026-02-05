The Jazz plan to waive Boucher (personal) after acquiring him from the Celtics on Thursday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

In what amounted to a salary dump by the Celtics, the Jazz agreed to take on Boucher and the remainder of his contract in order to secure a future second-round pick. The 33-year-old Boucher wasn't a desirable asset for a Jazz squad in rebuilding mode, but the veteran big man could have some appeal to contending clubs in need of frontcourt depth once he clears waivers. Boucher averaged 10.4 minutes per game across nine appearances for Boston in 2025-26.