Celtics' Chris Boucher: Out again Wednesday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Boucher (personal) is out for Wednesday's game versus Houston, Jay King of The Athletic reports.
It's widely believed that Boucher could be moved at the trade deadline, so this could certainly be related to that. Boucher is not part of Boston's rotation anyways.
