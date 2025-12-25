Celtics' Chris Boucher: Out for Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Boucher is out for Friday's game against the Pacers due to personal reasons.
Boucher is not a regular part of Boston's rotation, so his absence won't affect the team significantly.
