Celtics' Chris Cenac: Double-double in SL win

Cenac contributed 10 points (3-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 25 minutes in Wednesday's 82-76 Summer League win over the Kings.

Cenac came off the bench and dominated the glass, pulling down a game-high 12 rebounds as part of a double-double effort. The rookie big man has scored in double figures in three of his four Summer League appearances, with Wednesday marking his second double-double. Playing time could be difficult to come by during the 2026-27 campaign with Mitchell Robinson and Neemias Queta anchoring the center rotation, but Cenac is viewed as a promising long-term prospect.