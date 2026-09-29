Cenac received high praise from teammate Neemias Queta on Monday, with the veteran center saying the rookie has the potential to become a "juggernaut" in the NBA, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

Queta highlighted Cenac's combination of size, mobility and ability to defend multiple positions, adding that "the sky is the limit" for the 19-year-old. Cenac showed flashes of that defensive versatility during Summer League, but with Queta, Mitchell Robinson and Luka Garza among the experienced options in Boston's frontcourt, the No. 27 overall pick may have to earn his opportunities during his rookie campaign.