Celtics' Chris Cenac: Paces Boston in SL loss

Cenac contributed 16 points (6-13 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, four blocks and two assists across 20 minutes in Monday's 102-90 Summer League loss to the Hawks.

After scoring two points off the bench on 1-of-7 shooting from the field in Sunday's win over the Hornets, Cenac bounced back Monday. The big man entered the first unit in the second half of this back-to-back set and led the Celtics in scoring, finishing in double figures for the second time across three Summer League outings. He also led Boston in blocks, swatting four shots for the second time this summer.