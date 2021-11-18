Schroder totaled 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), three assists, three steals and one rebound during Wednesday's loss to Atlanta.
Facing his former team, Schroder posted at least 14 points for a seventh straight game, as the guard also tied a season best with three steals but didn't contribute much elsewhere. Across 15 outings this year, Schroder currently leads the team in assists and is third in scoring behind Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum.
