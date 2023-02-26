White is probable for Monday's game against the Knicks due to a right ankle sprain.

White shouldn't be sidelined by the issue, but it may be something to monitor if it impacts his effectiveness. If he's indeed available, the veteran guard should slide back into the starting lineup with Jaylen Brown missing the contest due to personal reasons. White drew 13 straight starts heading into the All-Star break and posted 18.5 points, 5.6 assists, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 blocks and 0.8 steals in 34.1 minutes during that stretch.