White generated 33 points (10-23 FG, 6-17 3Pt, 7-9 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and four blocks across 35 minutes of Wednesday's 110-108 preseason win over the Raptors.

White stuffed the stat sheet Wednesday, and he attempted 10 more shots than any other Celtic in the win. While Jaylen Brown (hamstring) played just seven minutes and Sam Hauser rested, White's offensive workload is an encouraging sign for what's ahead with Jayson Tatum (Achilles) sidelined.