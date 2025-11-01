White is probable for Saturday's game against the Rockets due to bilateral neck stiffness, Justin Turpin of WEEI.com reports.

White continues to struggle with his shot, but he was productive during Friday's 109-109 win over the 76ers, posting 15 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists, two steals, one block and two turnovers in 35 minutes. Payton Pritchard (ankle) is also probable for the second half of Boston's back-to-back set, but the Celtics should be at full strength, save for Jayson Tatum (knee).