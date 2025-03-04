White is listed as probable for Wednesday's game against the Trail Blazers due to a low back contusion, Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site reports.

White has missed only three games this season, and he's likely to take the floor Wednesday despite being on the injury report due to a back injury. White's presence will be crucial for the Celtics if they are without Jayson Tatum (shoulder) and Jaylen Brown (illness), both of whom are listed as questionable. White has shot 46.3 percent from three-point range on 9.0 3PA/G since the beginning of February, and over that span, he has averaged 17.3 points, 4.8 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals over 33.6 minutes per game.