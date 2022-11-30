Brown (neck) is available for Wednesday's matchup against the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Brown will return following a one-game absence. Across his past seven appearances, he's averaging 27.4 points, 6.0 rebounds, 3.6 assists and 1.4 steals in 33.7 minutes.
