Brown tallied 30 points (10-22 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 7-9 FT), eight rebounds, eight assists and one steal over 34 minutes during the Celtics' 126-105 win over the Lakers on Friday.

Brown was cleared to return Friday from a one-game absence due to an illness. He made his return in a big way, leading the Celtics in scoring, assists and rebounds, and he made his impact felt most in the third quarter, when he scored 10 points and dished out three dimes. Brown has scored at least 30 points in five of his last six outings, and over that span he has averaged 33.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, 7.2 assists, 2.5 threes and 1.8 steals over 37.0 minutes per game.