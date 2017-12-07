Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable for Friday

Brown (eye) is listed as questionable for Friday's matchup with the Spurs, Steve Bulpett of the Boston Herald reports.

Brown was surprisingly held out of Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies with what was listed as an inflamed right eye. It's unclear how well it's progressed to this point, but the Celtics will wait until at least Friday's morning shootaround before making a determination on his availability. If Brown is held out, Marcus Smart would likely start at again, while Terry Rozier would benefit with more minutes off the bench.