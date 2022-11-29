Brown (neck) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Heat.
Brown sat out Monday's win over the Hornets due to a sore neck, as did Al Horford (back), which prompted Grant Williams and Blake Griffin to start. If Brown is out again, Grant should remain in the starting five.
More News
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Ruled out with stiff neck•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Questionable Monday•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Erupts for 31 points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: All-around showing in victory•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Scores 10 fourth-quarter points•
-
Celtics' Jaylen Brown: Strong effort in win Monday•