Tatum (Achilles) is available for Sunday's game against Charlotte, according to Taylor Snow of the Celtics' official site.

Tatum popped up on the injury report due to Achilles management purposes, and considering the Celtics play again Monday in Atlanta, the second of a back-to-back, it's possible he may not be available for that one. The 28-year-old was productive in Friday's 109-102 win over the Hawks, finishing with a 26-point, 12-rebound double-double with five assists.