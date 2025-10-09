The Celtics have not ruled Tatum (Achilles) out for the 2025-26 season, ESPN's Shams Charania reported on the Pat McAfee Show on Thursday.

Charania adds that the Celtics are "cautiously optimistic" about Tatum returning later in the season. Tatum himself is on record saying he isn't ruling out a return, and by all accounts, his rehab is going swimmingly. "Clearly Jayson Tatum has a goal in his mind that he wants to play," Charania said. "Whether he can get there by the time we're in February, March or April, we'll see." How Boston performs this season is likely to factor into Tatum's decision as well, making this is an intriguing storyline to watch.