Tatum finished with 21 points (7-13 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two blocks, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes during Monday's 110-107 win over the Hawks.

Tatum put together the third 20-point effort of his career Monday, coming up just shy of matching his career-high 22 points, which he achieved Oct. 24 against the Knicks. While it's not clear at the moment how the return of Marcus Morris will exactly affect his role, Tatum is certainly showing he's a capable rotation player.