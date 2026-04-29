Tatum tallied 24 points (8-19 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 4-7 FT), 16 rebounds, four assists and three steals in 41 minutes during Tuesday's 113-97 loss to the 76ers in Game 5 of the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

Tatum didn't deliver his most efficient performance but still led the Celtics in scoring, reaching the 20-point threshold for a third straight game. The star forward also grabbed a game-best 16 boards and has now racked up four double-doubles in this first-round series. Additionally, his three steals were a game high. Tatum and the Celtics will look to end the series in Thursday's Game 6 in Philadelphia.