Tatum was ejected from Saturday's game against Houston with 10:17 left to play in the fourth quarter. He finished with 27 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, one block and two turnovers in 30 minutes.

The Celtics had a 117-91 lead over the Rockets when Tatum was ejected. He was heated for what he thought was a no-call by the officials, and it's likely that he'll pick up a fine from the NBA for his actions.